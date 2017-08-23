VMA Pre-Show to Feature Cardi B, Khalid, Bleachers And More

Some of the festivities will include Cardi B, soaring on the back of her smash single, "Bodak Yellow," will perform live from the red carpet, as will Bleachers and Khalid.

Three-time nominee Lil Yachty is set to host, alongside Charlamange Tha God, Terrence J and Gaby Wilson. Read more details about a way that fans can get involved in the fun here.