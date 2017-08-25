Solange Announces Fall Performance Series

Solange will headline Washington, DC's John F. Kennedy Center on October 1 (with Sun Ra Arkestra), play Radio City Music Hall the following night (with Earl, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Chassol), and take the stage in Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre on October 20 (with Earl, FlyLo, and Chassol).

She has called the string of dates, 'the line up of my actual dreams!" Read more here.