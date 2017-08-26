Dr. Dre Back To Work and Grooving To Steely Dan

Last Sunday (Aug. 20), Jointz posted a video of him and Dre headed to picturesque Honolulu, Hawaii in a private plane and Dr. Dre can clearly be seen grooving out while listening to Steely Dan's "Black Cow."

Jointz and Dre previously worked together on Dre's last album, 2015's Compton. Their collaborations included 'Genocide," 'Medicine Man," 'Deep Water" and 'Satisfaction." Read more here.