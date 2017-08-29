North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye Song In First Interview

To jazz things up, the magazine had other famous children do the questioning, including Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

It was Britney Spears' sons, Jayden and Sean, who broached the subject of North's superstar rapper father, Kanye West, asking about her favorite song from daddy's catalog.

"My daddy's song 'Amazing,' she exclaimed of the 2009 single from West's 808s and Heartbreak album. "So amazing!" Read about her other revelations in the interview here.