Former Iron Maiden Star Thunderstick Plots Live Return

Barry Graham Purkis (aka Thunderstick) will be launching the full band shows in support of the first Thunderstick album in over thirty years, 'Something Wicked This Way Comes', which was released back in July.

Thunderstick has announced the first of 2018 live appearances will be taking place at next year's Hard Rock Hell festival which is set for November 8-11th, 2018 in North Wales, with additional live shows to be announced soon.

Purkis had this to say, "I am delighted to announce that Thunderstick will be touring in 2018. The inclusion of the new reformed Thunderstick on the HRH bill for 2018 has given me both a feeling of pride and a real sense of achievement. It has been over 30 years since a Thunderstick band have toured.

"The genuine love that we have received from fans, from other musicians and from the music press in support of the 'Something Wicked This Way Comes' album has given us the impetus to once more crusade and fly the flag for NWOBHM / Classic Rock live".

He added, "The new shows will not only feature Thunderstick material, but also some Samson tracks. We want to pay respect to the Samson legacy by reliving the intensity of those songs."