antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Jay-Z and Beyonce Seen In Elevator For 1st Time Since Solange Attack
12-06-2017
.
Beyonce

(Radio.com) Jay-Z and Beyonce have been photographed posing inside of an elevator. The seemingly innocuous image is notable for what it represents and what it brings to mind.

It's the first time the two have been captured in an elevator since the infamous 2014 viral video, in which Beyonce's sister, Solange, physically attacked Jay-Z while Beyonce watched.

The couple's new and much happier elevator ride took place last night on Jay-Z's birthday (Dec. 4) at New York City's Angelika Film Center, which Beyonce rented for a private showing of the new Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel.

In a video shared by TMZ, JAY-Z can be heard encouraging paparazzi, saying, "Hurry up, come get it." See the video and a photo of the moment and see the original 2014 video of the altercation here: Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Beyonce Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beyonce T-shirts and Posters

More Beyonce News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017

Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album

Elton John and Beyonce 'Lion King' Speculation Surfaces

Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music

Beyonce To Star As Nala In 'Lion King' Remake

Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors

Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

Beyonce Celebrates '03 Bonnie And Clyde' Anniversary

Beyonce Is Spitting Image of Blue Ivy In Throwback Photo

Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl


More Stories for Beyonce

Beyonce Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album- Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report- Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates- more

John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery- Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed- Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question- more

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day- Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis- Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video- more

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request- Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together- Montgomery Gentry Announce Tour- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album

Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report

Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

John Mayer Checks In With Fans Following Emergency Appendectomy

Stone Temple Pilots, Def Leppard Supergroup Announce New Album

Singled Out: Good Tiger's Grip Shoes

Judas Priest Among Rock Hall Fan Vote Winners

AWOLNATION Have Wild Bar Brawl In 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' Video

Blondie Recruit Joan Jett For 'Doom or Destiny' Music Video

Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour (Live) Promo Video

Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour

Linkin Park Refute False Chester Bennington Drug Reports

Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Bon Jovi Wins Rock Hall Fan Vote For 2018 Induction

Ozzy Osbourne Adds Festival Date To Farewell Tour

The Gardening Club's Debut Album Expanded For Reissue

 Page Too News Stories
Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day

Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis

Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video

Brett Eldredge 'Keeps Christmas Weird' With New Video

Singled Out: Country Music Legend Margie Singleton

Justin Timberlake Calls On Men To Speak Up And Support Women

Lady Gaga Offers Prayers For California Wildfire Victims

A$AP Ferg Announces 'Mad Man' Tour

Faith Hill Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Daughter Audrey

Jason Mraz Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Plans

Country Music Hall of Fame Announce Their 2018 Exhibits

Taylor Swift Featured With 'Silence Breakers' For TIME's Person of the Year

Mase Recruits Diddy And DJ Khaled For 'Rap Rushmore'

Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Release Details

Selena Gomez Abruptly Makes Her Instagram Account Private

Jay-Z and Beyonce Seen In Elevator For 1st Time Since Solange Attack

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.