As Cities Burn 'Are Back' Announce Dates With Emery

The band took to their Facebook page on Wednesday and declared "we are back" and shared a handful of early 2018 tour dates where they will be supporting Emery.

This latest reunion comes after the band declared back in the summer of 2016 that they were over and "this time for good". Apart from the tour announcement, the band has yet to reveal details about their reunion plans.

Tour dates with Emery:

1/27 Nashville, TN @ The Anchor

1/30 Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Old Bar

1/31 Orlando, FL @ The Social

2/1 Miami, FL @ Churchill's

2/2 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

2/3 Jacksonville, FL @ Murray Hill Theatre