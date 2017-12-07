Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows

The band recently released the new track as the first taste of their new album 'Super Sounds Of K-Town' which was recorded in Korea Town in Los Angeles and is set to be released this coming spring.

They kick off the live shows tonight (December 7th) in London at The Crowndale and will be playing another show on December 9th in Manchester at Night People.

The new song is drawing praise from the music press with Classic Rock saying, "New single Shot In The Dark is a giant leap forward, with a chorus that rivals The Manics at their most triumphant without losing any of Towers' spiky exuberance."