Chris Brown Gives His Daughter A Pet Monkey

(Radio.com) Some little girls dream of getting a pony for Christmas. Rapper Chris Brown's little girl, however, wanted something different: a pet monkey.
Brown's 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, got her wish and is now the proud owner of an adorable baby monkey. In the video above, you can see the tiny animal wearing a diaper, cuddling with Royalty on the couch.
The star has faced criticism for getting his daughter the unique pet, with a wave of social media commentary warning that such animals are best left in the wild. Read more here.