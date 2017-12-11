2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2017 starting Tuesday, December 12.

Finalists for the 8th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: winners are determined by the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"As another busy year in rock winds down," says publisher Bruce Henne, "the hennemusic Rock News Awards recognize the biggest artists and stories of 2017 based on the interests of music fans who seek out news on their favorites."

The 2017 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Thursday, December 21 at hennemusic.com. Previous honorees include AC/DC, Van Halen, Pearl Jam and Guns N' Roses, among others. Read more here.