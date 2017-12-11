Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List

According to pretax earnings between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, Diddy cleared $130 million, with most of his wealth coming from the sale of a portion of his Sean John fashion line, his Ciroc vodka deal and this year's Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Drake followed Queen Bey with $95 million and The Weeknd came in at number four with $92 million. View Forbes' top 10 highest-paid musicians of 2017 here.