Chance the Rapper Teases 'Sesame Street' Appearance

In the first clip, the rapper is seen hanging out with Oscar the Grouch, turning up the irony by stating, "Honestly, I'm just tired of people saying my music is trash," as Oscar gives him some serious side-eye.

Chance vies for Dad of the Year status in the second video, which features a group of Sesame Street characters, including Elmo and the Cookie Monster, sharing a personalized message to his daughter, Kensli. See both posts here.