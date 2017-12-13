Frank Ocean Has His Own 'Grand Theft Auto' Radio Station

(Radio.com) Frank Ocean posted a message on his Tumblr Sunday night (Dec. 11) that seemed to tease the coming of a Grand Theft Auto radio station.
On Tuesday morning, the long-awaited video game update called "Doomsday Heist" was released, and it does, indeed, include the new channel "Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM" in the radio station options.
Ocean can now be heard in the game alongside other contributors, including Tyler the Creator, Danny Brown, Iggy Pop and Flying Lotus, reports Pitchfork. Read more here.