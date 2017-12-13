Radiohead Star Nominated For Golden Globe Award

In what is known these days as a 'side hustle,' Greenwood is also a critically-acclaimed composer of film scores, having crafted background music for films like There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice (all directed by Paul Thomas Anderson), as well as, Bodysong, We Need To Talk About Kevin and Norwegian Wood. His score for There Will Be Blood was described by Rolling Stone as "a sonic explosion that reinvented what film music could be" while the legendary Hans Zimmer described it as, "recklessly, crazily beautiful."

His latest score for the film Phantom Thread (another Paul Thomas Anderson film, starring Daniel Day-Lewis) has now been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Score. Read more here.