Harry Styles Becomes Last Minute Fill In Late Night TV Host

The well-connected Englishman phoned a friend — none other than Harry Styles -- who agreed to take the reins for the night. Harry announced the good news to the crowd (which sounded thrilled about their last-minute replacement host) and delivered some zingers in his monologue:

"[The baby] looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby," he said. Styles also joked that this was "a one-time thing…unless CBS likes what they see."

During the show, Harry hosted musical guest Seal and interviewed Owen Wilson, Jane Krakowski and Joel Edgerton. Corden tweeted his gratitude -- for his newborn daughter and his pal's willingness to step up to the plate. Read more and watch Harry's monologue here.