Joshua Tree Music Festival Announce Initial Lineup 12-14-2017

. (JTMF) Organizers for The Joshua Tree Music Festival sent over the following announcement about the initial line-up for the 2018 spring event and, true to form, the Festival has curated an eclectic line-up for you to discover your new favorite band. The Festival is known for serving up a diverse array of music and May 2018 will be no different.



The line-up includes a solid mix of headliners including the soulful high energy funk of Con Brio, the dynamic, improvisational jazz and gospel influences of Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles, the conscious roots music of reggae's rising star Mike Love, and the sonic crossroads of beats and future Americana that is Dirtwire.



We showcase up and coming, white hot, have-to-see-them-now-before-they-get-big type of acts, with artists that are still hungry, honing their craft, and creating unique, original sounds says JTMF Founder and Organizer Barnett English.



From across the globe come Yossi Fine - Music From the Blue Desert (Israel) sharing the hypnotic melodies and rhythms of nomadic tribes, and The Garifuna Collective featuring Umalalli (Belize) sharing their culture through song and dance.



The line-up is rounded out by artists from across the USA and Canada including Shook Twins, Yak Attack, Adam Freeland, Steve Poltz, The Lique, Subko, The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Bicicletas Por La Paz, Handmade Moments, War & Pierce and Peter Joseph Burtt & the King Tide.



Local acts Gene Evaro Jr, The Desert Rhythm Project, Myshkin, Earth Moon Earth and Ocho Ojos will also grace the stage.



The experience doesn't stop with the music. Festival goers can participate in a range of workshops and playshops, some of which are presented by the artists themselves, and choose from a full schedule of yoga classes. The Festival also boasts a robust schedule of stimulating activities and entertainment all weekend long at the kid friendly mecca that is Kidsville, placing JTMF among the leading family-friendly festivals in the USA.



The 16th Annual Spring Joshua Tree Music Festival takes place May 17-20, 2018 at the Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground, Joshua Tree, CA. Early bird tickets are now on sale via the website at: www.joshuatreemusicfestival.com JTMF submitted this story.

