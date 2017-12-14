Radiohead's Thom Yorke Debuts New Music At Solo Show

Yorke performed at the Fonda Theater with longtime Radiohead producer, Nigel Godrich. The set-list was mostly solo material, with one Atoms for Peace track, Amok, making an appearance.

The set was also populated by rare and unreleased material, including I Am a Very Rude Person and the live debut of Two Feet of the Ground, which had been used to soundtrack a Rag & Bone runway show in 2015.

See fan footage of the performances and the complete set-list here.