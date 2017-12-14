|
SZA's Tonight Show 'Supermodel' Performance Streaming Online
12-14-2017
(Radio.com) SZA has taken a victory lap since becoming the 2017 GRAMMY Awards' most-nominated woman: The artist stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday night to perform "Supermodel" from her breakout album Ctrl.
SZA took the stage backed by a string section while her mom and dad watched from the audience. The performance follows her stint as musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, and a weekend concert that featured a guest appearance from Chance the Rapper.
Watch SZA on The Tonight Show here.
