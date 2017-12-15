|
Chris Brown Releases '12 Days Of Christmas' Expansion
12-15-2017
.
(Radio.com) Chris Brown has a Christmas gift for his fans. The singer has revealed the digital-only deluxe edition of his latest album, Heartbreak On A Full Moon, which includes 12 new songs.
The album's worth of new material, dubbed Cuffing Season – 12 Days Of Christmas is in addition to the 45 tracks found on the original version of Heartbreak On A Full Moon.
That's a lot of music. See the tracklist for the new tunes here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
advertisement
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.