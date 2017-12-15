The National Release Abstract 'Sleep Well Beast' Video

The group has also revealed plans to launch the annual 'Homecoming in Association with MusicNOW,' in their hometown of Cincinnati on April 28-29.

The festival will be curated by the National and feature special guests, city-wide exhibitions, surprises and more starting the evening of Friday, Apr. 27. Weekend passes go on sale today, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. Eastern. Check out the new clip here.