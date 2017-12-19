Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Streams New Solo Song

The new song follows the release of the lead track "Forget Me Not" and Fallon, who will be releasing the album on February 9th, had the following to say about this new single:

"I took a Motown beat and some fingerstyle guitar and wrote a letter for the times when we feel like our prayers and dreams seem to hit nothing but ceilings. When really, they're being looked after by our loved ones until they leave the waiting room." Check out the song here.