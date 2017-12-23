antiMusic Logo
2 Chainz Teases Possible Collaboration With Justin Bieber 2017 In Review
12-23-2017
2 Chainz

2 Chainz Teases Possible Collaboration With Justin Bieber was a top 17 story of January 2017: (Radio.com) In 2016, Justin Bieber branched out beyond a traditional pop performer by collaborating with such unconventional acts as Major Lazer, DJ Snake and Post Malone.

And while it doesn't look like he'll be working with Aphex Twin any time soon, Bieber seems likely to continue to branch out as an artist and one of the first projects might just be with 2 Chainz.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of himself standing next Bieber and he captioned it, "New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ???" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

2 Chainz Music, DVDs, Books and more

2 Chainz T-shirts and Posters

2 Chainz Music
