98 Degrees Surprise Tour Bus With Christmas Songs Serinade

The group hopped on a New York City tour bus to sing for unsuspecting fans with the help of TripAdvisor. The guys regaled the tourists with holiday favorites like "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

"We've been doing a lot of traveling in our very own tour bus, so this is one of our few days off and it's great to be here in New York," the group said of the holiday surprise. Watch it here.