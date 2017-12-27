Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His Solo Album 2017 In Review

"I took, like, a month and then started to realize I like doing stuff, so I got a little bored," Styles explained Carson Daly during an interview on 97.1 AMP Radio via Radio.com.

He also revealed that he wanted to go in a different musical direction with his solo effort. "The last couple of One Direction records we made on the road and that was amazing and a lot of fun," he explained. 'And I think for me, I just wanted to kind of, more so than be different from that, I just wanted to get out of somewhere where I had all my friends and where I'd want to go for dinner at a certain time. I just didn't want to get distracted. I kind of just wanted to very much immerse myself in doing it."