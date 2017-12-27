Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Behold, Queen Elizabeth in a glittering Gucci bodysuit. There she is in thigh-high green boots and an ostrich feather stole, heading into the studio. In the images, the monarch retains her signature hats and unflappable expression, contrasted with Rihanna's irreverent personal style. What's not to love?

However, NME notes that some Rihanna followers weren't so pleased, calling the display "disrespectful." "Its rude you know," one responder said. 'This is not funny. She's someone's grandma. Imagine if its yours' Maybe research her life before you take the piss, she had no choice to become the monarch, she's not even entitled to have individual opinions or be an individual or even her own birth name!" See some of the photos here.