Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) Last week, Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 91st birthday. Rihanna caused some controversy when she celebrated the queen's birthday by sharing a few photoshops of her own provocative outfits--with QEII's face superimposed over hers.
Behold, Queen Elizabeth in a glittering Gucci bodysuit. There she is in thigh-high green boots and an ostrich feather stole, heading into the studio. In the images, the monarch retains her signature hats and unflappable expression, contrasted with Rihanna's irreverent personal style. What's not to love?
However, NME notes that some Rihanna followers weren't so pleased, calling the display "disrespectful." "Its rude you know," one responder said. 'This is not funny. She's someone's grandma. Imagine if its yours' Maybe research her life before you take the piss, she had no choice to become the monarch, she's not even entitled to have individual opinions or be an individual or even her own birth name!" See some of the photos here.