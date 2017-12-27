Suge Knight Believes He Was Real Target Of Tupac Murder 2017 In Review

Suge Knight Believes He Was Real Target Of Tupac Murder was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) In a signed affidavit, Suge Knight's attorney has presented a theory about Tupac Shakur's murder. Thaddeus Culpepper prepared a document that claims Knight's ex-wife and a former Death Row Records security chief were behind the plot, and that Suge was the intended murder target.
Knight has known 'for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight," the affidavit states.
Knight also alleges that Wright was involved in the Notorious B.I.G.'s murder. The fresh statements are reportedly inspired by a new film about the murders. The documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton explores the theory that Sharitha and Wright were behind the plot--which was connected to an attempted coup at Death Row Records. Read more here.