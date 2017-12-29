Harry Styles Ambiguous About His Sexual Orientation 2017 In Review

Harry Styles Ambiguous About His Sexual Orientation was a top 17 story of May 2017: (Radio.com) Harry Styles released his debut, self-titled solo album May 12. In a recent interview with The Sun, the former One Direction star opened up about his lifestyle and the new album, yet remained ambiguous about his own sexual orientation.
The "Sign of the Times" singer told the interviewer artists like Miley Cyrus, who came out as pansexual in 2016, are inspirational for people in such a creative, progressive field.
"People doing stuff, like, that is great," Styles said. "It's weird for me -- everyone should just be who they want to be. It's tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that."
When asked about his own sexuality, Styles explained has never felt the need to identify himself, remarking, "I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself." Read more here.