Kodak Black Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail 2017 In Review

"Depending on the outcome of this case, it can be the beginning of my career or the end of my career," Kodak Black read from a prepared statement in a Florida courtroom Thursday (May 4).

However, if he completes a life skills course in jail, he will receive credit for time served and be out in a month. The Painting Pictures rapper has been in jail since Feb. 28 when he was arrested during a court appearance for violating five counts of violating his parole.