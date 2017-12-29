Liam Payne Shares Baby Picture In New Year Countdown

"2017 has been a crazy year!," Payne wrote on Twitter. "I'm gonna post a memory every day this week. First has to be my baby boy Bear! Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see."

The photo is an adorable POV show of Payne looking down at Bear's tiny feet in between his own, with father and son wearing matching sneakers. See the post here.