Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas

"RIP cousin… can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!," Rihanna shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her posing with Allyne. "Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!!

"Every day we are happy to have you in our lives," Allyne posted on what's alleged to be his Instagram account last year for Rihanna's birthday. "Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true." See his post and Rihanna's here.