Tom DeLonge Launching Investigative UFO Series Next Month
(Radio.com) Former Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge returns in March with the first installment of a three-part non-fiction book series investigating UFOs, Sekret Machines: GODS. "Volume 1 of Gods Man & War" will be released on March 7th (it can be preordered here) Sekret Machines: GODS compiles information from engineers, intelligence officers and scientists to unearth the ongoing UFO phenomenon and will include a foreword by renowned scientist and author Dr. Jacques Vallee. DeLonge co-wrote the book with author Peter Levenda. "Peter Levenda is more than an academic and researcher, he's a gifted communicator," DeLonge said in a statement. "People will never know how much his early thoughts mattered in the Sekret Machines adventure. It was his ability to frame an esoteric thesis that gave me the ammunition to speak clearly on the subject matter, and that got me in the door." Sekret Machines: Man and Sekret Machines: War mark the second and third installments in the series, and will follow shortly thereafter. Read details about a special event surrounding the release here.
