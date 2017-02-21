Mew Release Video For New Track '85 Videos'

The new clip was directed by frontman Jonas Bjerre and he had the following to say about it, "I've been working a lot with kaleidoscopes lately. You have an image, or a sequence of images, and you snip out an angle, mirror it, and repeat it in a 360-degree angle. It's a beautiful thing, because almost no matter the state of the original image, it ends up a beautiful symmetrical, indefinable something.

"A picture of your messy desk turns into a strange flower. I like that you can't really envision what it will look like until you see it. I think our music is a bit like that too, even as we're working on it."

He continues: "I made a bunch of sequences, and crafted them into these ever-changing 'faces' that I then video-projected on to our actual faces. It's like wearing a mask made out of photons.

"You can say a lot of philosophical stuff about masks - but don't worry, I'm not going to. Hope you enjoy the video." Watch it here.