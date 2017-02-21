The Haunted Reveal New Album Plans

Guitarist Ola Englund had this to say, "After almost 2.5 years since the release of 'Exit Wounds', we're finally hitting the studio again. This time around we have chosen Russ Russell of Parlour Studios to record/mix the album, so we're heading over to UK early march to start with the drums.

"And telling from the pre-productions, this will be a bit more of a dynamic album than 'Exit Wounds', song-wise. I'm very excited to let the fans hear what we have in store. It's brutality and beauty in perfect disharmony."

Apart from recording, the band has also lined up a number of live dates this spring and summer including a European tour with Arch Enemy followed by their own headlining tour of Scandinavia. See the dates below:

30.03.2017 Bochum (Germany) - Zeche + Arch Enemy

31.03.2017 Leipzig (Germany) - Hellraiser + Arch enemy

01.04.2017 Colmar (France) - Rock In Hell Festival + Arch Enemy

03.04.2017 Hamburg (Germany) - Logo (Headlining show) *

04.04.2017 Langen/Hessen (Germany) - Neue Stadthalle + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil

05.04.2017 München (Germany) - Backstage Werk + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil

06.04.2017 Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil

07.04.2017 Durbuy (Belgium) - Durbuy Rock Festival + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil

08.04.2017 Cambrai (France) - Betiz Fest + Arch enemy

09.04.2017 Ludwigsburg (Germany) - Rockfabrik + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil

31.08.2017 Oslo (Norway) - Blå

01.09.2017 Stavanger (Norway) - Folken

02.09.2017 Bergen (Norway) - Hulen

08.09.2017 Örebro (Sweden) - Frimis

09.09.2017 Linköping (Sweden) - The Crypt

15.09.2017 Borlänge (Sweden) - Liljan

16.09.2017 Sundsvall (Sweden) - Aveny

21.09.2017 Göteborg (Sweden) - Pustervik

22.09.2017 Hultsfred (Sweden) - Mörkaste Småland Festival

23.09.2017 Malmö (Sweden) - KB

29.09.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) - Debaser Strand

30.09.2017 Eskilstuna (Sweden) - Lokomotivet

More dates coming soon...