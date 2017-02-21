Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Haunted Reveal New Album Plans
02-21-2017
.
The Haunted

The Haunted have announced that they plan to enter the studio to begin recording their new album, the follow-up to their 2014 release "Exit Wounds", which they expect to release some time later this year.

Guitarist Ola Englund had this to say, "After almost 2.5 years since the release of 'Exit Wounds', we're finally hitting the studio again. This time around we have chosen Russ Russell of Parlour Studios to record/mix the album, so we're heading over to UK early march to start with the drums.

"And telling from the pre-productions, this will be a bit more of a dynamic album than 'Exit Wounds', song-wise. I'm very excited to let the fans hear what we have in store. It's brutality and beauty in perfect disharmony."

Apart from recording, the band has also lined up a number of live dates this spring and summer including a European tour with Arch Enemy followed by their own headlining tour of Scandinavia. See the dates below:

30.03.2017 Bochum (Germany) - Zeche + Arch Enemy
31.03.2017 Leipzig (Germany) - Hellraiser + Arch enemy
01.04.2017 Colmar (France) - Rock In Hell Festival + Arch Enemy
03.04.2017 Hamburg (Germany) - Logo (Headlining show) *
04.04.2017 Langen/Hessen (Germany) - Neue Stadthalle + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil
05.04.2017 München (Germany) - Backstage Werk + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil
06.04.2017 Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil
07.04.2017 Durbuy (Belgium) - Durbuy Rock Festival + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil
08.04.2017 Cambrai (France) - Betiz Fest + Arch enemy
09.04.2017 Ludwigsburg (Germany) - Rockfabrik + Arch Enemy & Lacuna Coil
31.08.2017 Oslo (Norway) - Blå
01.09.2017 Stavanger (Norway) - Folken
02.09.2017 Bergen (Norway) - Hulen
08.09.2017 Örebro (Sweden) - Frimis
09.09.2017 Linköping (Sweden) - The Crypt
15.09.2017 Borlänge (Sweden) - Liljan
16.09.2017 Sundsvall (Sweden) - Aveny
21.09.2017 Göteborg (Sweden) - Pustervik
22.09.2017 Hultsfred (Sweden) - Mörkaste Småland Festival
23.09.2017 Malmö (Sweden) - KB
29.09.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) - Debaser Strand
30.09.2017 Eskilstuna (Sweden) - Lokomotivet
More dates coming soon...

More The Haunted News

