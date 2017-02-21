The Moody Blues Announce Days Of Future Passed Tour

The 1967 concept album made history with the fusion of a rock band and a symphony orchestra. The group will be breaking the shows on the tour up into two parts with them performing some of their biggest hits during the first half and then returning to play the iconic album in full during the second.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 3rd at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA (Palm Springs area) and will conclude on July 23rd in Atlanta at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre.

Justin Hayward had this to say about the trek, "Little did we know when we made DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED that it would eventually change our lives - it took five long years to make it the top of the charts. But we mustn't take all the credit for this remarkable project - there were many creative minds who contributed at the time, and who believed in us when we were young and inexperienced.

"We just wrote the songs - about every-man. My dearest wish is that maybe the album has made the world a better place. It will be a joy to return to it, live."

Days Of Future Passed - 50th Anniversary Tour Dates:

6/3/17 Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA

6/4/17 Starlight Theater Pala, CA

6/6/17 The Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

6/7/17 The Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

6/9/17 Edgefield Portland (Troutdale), OR

6/10/17 Chateau Ste. Michelle Seattle (Woodinville), WA

6/11/17 Chateau Ste. Michelle Seattle (Woodinville), WA

6/17/17 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

6/18/17 Ironstone Amphitheatre Murphys, CA

6/20/17 Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Denver (Englewood), CO

6/27/17 Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis, MN

6/28/17 Milwaukee Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

6/30/17 Ravinia Park Chicago (Highland Park), IL

7/1/17 Fraze Pavilion for the Performing Arts Dayton (Kettering,) OH

7/2/17 Hard Rock Live Cleveland (Northfield), OH

7/6/17 Sony Centre For Performing Arts Toronto, ON

7/7/17 Sony Centre For Performing Arts Toronto, ON

7/9/17 Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT

7/10/17 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

7/12/17 Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantaugh, NY

7/13/17 PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

7/15/17 Mann Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA

7/16/17 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY

7/18/17 Sands Bethlehem Events Center Bethlehem, PA

7/19/17 Pier 6 Pavilion Baltimore, MD

7/20/17 Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

7/22/17 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

7/23/17 Chastain Park Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA