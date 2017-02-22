Alice Cooper Band's Dennis Dunaway Talks New Album and Lost Song

Dunaway had this to say about the new Alice Cooper album that features him, along with other original band members Michael Bruce and Neal Smith which is being produced by Bob Ezrin: "It is going to be released…we are working on songs right now…the original group. Ezrin promised he is not going to take two years to finish like he took on The Hollywood Vampires album. I'm not at liberty to tell you details but I can say that I'm very excited."

He was also asked about the upcoming release of the lost song "School's Back In" and had this to say, "Warner Bros. is going to put out a re-issue of a couple of the original bands albums. Each one of them will have a live show. There will even be some outtakes. I don't know if I should say what one of them is as the surprise of it has a lot to do with how cool it is.

"Basically, it is a song that we did in the studio warming up and jamming. We decided if we wrote a song called 'School's Back In' then it would have to be the most depressing blues song ever. It is so depressing that there is big build like it going to the next chord change but it goes back to the same chord."

Dennis spoke about other Alice Cooper related topics as well as his book "Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs!"