Chris Brown Backs Out Of Boxing Match With Soulja Boy

"Chris Brown manager call my manager last night and said the fight is off and he's not signing contract. Don't ask me about the s--- no more," Soulja Boy revealed to fans on Twitter.

While Brown has not publicly announced that he will not enter the ring, it appears that he did, indeed, refuse to sign the contract. When a fan asked if the fight was still on, Soulja Boy revealed that it was Brown who decided against it. "Nah he acting like a b----. Won't sign the boxing contract," Soulja Boy tweeted. Read more here.