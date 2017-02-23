Alive in Barcelona, Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs Tour

The brief tour is set to begin on April 26th in Garden City, Idaho and will be centered around the Rock into Spring festival that will taking place in Las Vegas on April 28th - 30th. The trek will conclude on May 3rd in Portland, OR.

Alive In Barcelona's Jesse Barton had this to say, "We are very excited to be hitting the road with our friends in Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs for both this tour and Rock Into Spring. Both are great bands from our home scene and both put on INSANE performances. We are also looking forward to showcasing some new songs and playing them live for the first time!"

Silent Theory's Mitch Swanger adds. "As for Silent Theory, We are very honored to be hitting the roads with some of the PNW's finest musicians and performers in Alive In Barcelona, and The Broken Thumbs. Fans can expect to see an energetic show from all of the bands, and have you leaving with their songs stuck in their head. Needless to say when you get us all together, be prepared for one hell of a party!"

The Broken Thumbs' David Arnold concludes, "We are excited to showcase some of our new songs to new faces with our friends in Silent Theory and Alive In Barcelona whom we are excited to share the stage with."

The Road To Rock Into Spring Tour Dates:

April 26th - Revolution Concert House - Garden City, ID

April 27th - Hangar 18 - Salt Lake City, UT

April 28th - Rock Into Spring @ M Resort and Casino - Henderson, NV

April 29th - Rock Into Spring @ M Resort and Casino - Henderson, NV

April 30th - Rock Into Spring @ M Resort and Casino - Henderson, NV

May 1st - Blacklight District Lounge - Long Beach, CA

May 2nd - Franks Place - Fresno, CA

May 3rd - Rock Hard PDX - Portland, OR