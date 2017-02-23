At The Drive-In Release New Song, Confirm Album and Tour

The album will be released on May 5th and the new song focuses on sexual abuse and about being able to find the words to speak about the experience, according to vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

At The Drive In are also gearing up to head out on the road for a North American and European tour. They will kick things off in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 17th and wrap them up in Reading, UK on August 27th with plenty of breaks in between. Ticket information is available at At The Drive In's website.

Check out the full tracklist and tour dates, and stream "Incurably Innocent" here.