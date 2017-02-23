Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend

Now, a judge has ruled that Brown must remain 100 yards from Karreuche and not attempt to contact her, reports the Associated Press. According to the judge's order, the R&B singer must surrender his firearms until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order case.

In the past, Tran has accused Brown of punching her in the stomach and pushing her down a flight of stairs. Details of her latest allegations were not available. Read more here.