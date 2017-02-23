The Sonics Announce New Lineup and Tour Dates 02-23-2017

. Garage rock icons The Sonics have announced their new lineup and revealed their plans to launch a North American tour this spring. We were sent the following details: The Sonics recently entered unveiling a retooled band lineup that teams original member Rob Lind (saxophone and harmonica) and longtime Sonics Freddie Dennis (bass and vocals) and Dusty Watson (drums) with a pair of new additions, guitarist Evan Foster (of Tacoma's own Boss Martians) and keyboardist Jake Cavaliere (a member of L.A. garage-psych upstarts the Lords of Altamont). Founding members Gerry Roslie and Larry Parypa have chosen to step back from the rigors of touring, but remain a part of the Sonics family, and plan on continuing to contribute to the Sonics' future recordings. They'll continue their ongoing roadwork in 2017, with eagerly anticipated performances in Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville. Reflecting upon the Sonics' recent evolution, Lind comments, "As anyone in a touring band will tell you, touring is an arduous undertaking. When you get to be our age it's a constant battle to get enough rest and learning how to perform when completely exhausted and then getting up the next day and doing it all over again. About eighteen months ago, Gerry decided he just couldn't do it anymore, and he reluctantly stepped away. It was basically the same story with Larry; he just didn't want to leave home and travel any longer. But they're working on material for our next album and will join us in the studio. "Dusty and Freddie have now been in the Sonics longer than the originals, and I've come to think of them as originals," Lind continues, adding, "We were so incredibly lucky to find Jake Cavaliere and Evan Foster. They both were brought up on Sonics music and have been playing it since they were young boys, so they didn't have to be taught anything. They already knew the sound that was required to be in this band. Jake and Evan were Sonics long before they ever played with us, and their transition has been easy and totally seamless." The Sonics Tour Dates:

Thu., March 23 Chicago, Il Reggies

Fri., March 24 Cleveland Oh Beachland

Sat., March 25 Toronto, Ont Danforth Music Hall

Sun., March 26 Detroit, Mi El Club

Thu., April 6 Houston, Tx The Continental

Fri., April 7 Dallas, Tx Gas Monkey

Sat., April 8 Austin, Tx Rod And Custom Round Up

Sun., April 9 Austin, Tx The Continental

Thur., May 18 Atlanta, Ga Masquerade

Fri., May 19 Charlotte, Nc Neighborhood Theater

Sat., May 20 Nashville, Tn Muddy Roots Fest advertisement

The Sonics Music, DVDs, Books and more The Sonics T-shirts and Posters More The Sonics News Share this article



Related Stories



• The Sonics Announce New Lineup and Tour Dates

More Stories for The Sonics The Sonics Music