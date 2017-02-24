Singled Out: Kill The Precedent's Lesser Of Two Evils

In my mind, Lesser of Two Evils became more of a "project" than a song. Taking over three years to complete, and originally starting out as two separate songs, they were later combined to make it what you hear today. It was written in our unconventional way of tracking all electronic drums and samples first, writing all the vocal melodies second, followed by bass, guitar, lyrics, and finally live drums.

I wrote what I consider the chorus (spilling your guts) melody one drunk night, sitting at my next door neighbors horribly out of tune piano. I wasn't sure it would work until it was played on a tuned guitar. After arguing for a couple weeks with Catastrofiend (guitars) about the proper tunings, it finally fell into place. Those lyrics were written at that point. Ugly American (vocals), who can write at the speed of light, had already written most of the lyrics for the other half of the song, but we had many gaps to fill. The final chorus lyrics weren't written until shortly before we hit the studio. It seems I can never write anything worth a sh*t when all is "well" in my life.

Although the song title and certain people have related it to the political crap that's happening around the world right now, it certainly was not written with that in mind.

Even though it's our first single released from this EP, we really had no idea if it would even make the cut for the EP. The song never really took shape until we laid down every track in the studio and did a rough mix. It's now my favorite to date, combining all of our writing styles into one song.

learn more about the EP