Night Demon Announce New Album 'Darkness Remains'
02-27-2017
.
Night Demon

Night Demon have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, which will be entitled "Darkness Remains" on April 21st via Century Media.

The follow-up to "Curse of the Damned" is being released in various formats including Limited Edition Digipak, LP, and a Deluxe Digital Edition (featuring bonus tracks). The vinyl version will be released in the following colors: Dark Green - European Exclusive - Limited to 2000 copies and Silver - US Exclusive - Limited to 500 copies.

The band had the following to say about the new album and upcoming tour dates with Anvil, "Well it's about time for Night Demon to release a new album! It's been quite the whirlwind for us touring the world over the last two years on Curse of the Damned.

"We really wanted to give the existing fans a chance to digest the album and have a chance to see it live a few times. We have been prepping for the new record for over a year, and now the moment is upon us to unleash this beast for one and all! Very excited to continue our road journeys with some new material for the faithful, and the newcomers. Night Demon is coming for you in 2017!"

Darkness Remains Tracklisting:
1. Welcome To The Night
2. Hallowed Ground
3. Maiden Hell
4. Stranger In The Room
5. Life On The Run
6. Dawn Rider
7. Black Widow
8. On Your Own
9. Flight Of The Manticore
10. Darkness Remains
11. We Will Rock You (by Queen )*
12. Turn Up The Night (by Black Sabbath)*
* - Bonus Tracks

Headline Tour Dates:
March 7th - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
March 14th - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub*
March 15th - Sarasota, FL - Kelly's Live
April 3rd - Cinncinatti, OH - The Mad Frog
April 4th - St Louis, MO - Fubar
April 5th - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
April 17th - Los Angeles, CA - TBA

Tour Dates With Anvil:
March 2nd - Boston, MA - Great Scott
March 3rd - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den
March 4th - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
March 5th - New York, NY - Webster Hall
March 9th - Cheaspeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
March 10th - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java
March 11th - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd St. Tavern
March 12th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
March 16th - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks
March 17th - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater
March 18th - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.
March 22nd - Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall
March 23rd - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
March 24th - San Antonio, TX - The Korova
March 25th - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon
March 26th - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
March 30th - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
March 31st - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley
April 1st - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
April 2nd - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
April 6th - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
April 7th - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill
April 8th - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
April 9th - Cleveland, OH - The Grog Shop

More Night Demon News

Night Demon Music
