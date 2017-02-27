Night Demon Announce New Album 'Darkness Remains'

The follow-up to "Curse of the Damned" is being released in various formats including Limited Edition Digipak, LP, and a Deluxe Digital Edition (featuring bonus tracks). The vinyl version will be released in the following colors: Dark Green - European Exclusive - Limited to 2000 copies and Silver - US Exclusive - Limited to 500 copies.

The band had the following to say about the new album and upcoming tour dates with Anvil, "Well it's about time for Night Demon to release a new album! It's been quite the whirlwind for us touring the world over the last two years on Curse of the Damned.

"We really wanted to give the existing fans a chance to digest the album and have a chance to see it live a few times. We have been prepping for the new record for over a year, and now the moment is upon us to unleash this beast for one and all! Very excited to continue our road journeys with some new material for the faithful, and the newcomers. Night Demon is coming for you in 2017!"

Darkness Remains Tracklisting:

1. Welcome To The Night

2. Hallowed Ground

3. Maiden Hell

4. Stranger In The Room

5. Life On The Run

6. Dawn Rider

7. Black Widow

8. On Your Own

9. Flight Of The Manticore

10. Darkness Remains

11. We Will Rock You (by Queen )*

12. Turn Up The Night (by Black Sabbath)*

* - Bonus Tracks

Headline Tour Dates:

March 7th - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

March 14th - Miami, FL - Churchill's Pub*

March 15th - Sarasota, FL - Kelly's Live

April 3rd - Cinncinatti, OH - The Mad Frog

April 4th - St Louis, MO - Fubar

April 5th - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

April 17th - Los Angeles, CA - TBA

Tour Dates With Anvil:

March 2nd - Boston, MA - Great Scott

March 3rd - Saratoga Springs, NY - Putnam Den

March 4th - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

March 5th - New York, NY - Webster Hall

March 9th - Cheaspeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

March 10th - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

March 11th - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd St. Tavern

March 12th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

March 16th - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks

March 17th - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

March 18th - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.

March 22nd - Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall

March 23rd - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 24th - San Antonio, TX - The Korova

March 25th - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's Saloon

March 26th - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

March 30th - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

March 31st - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

April 1st - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

April 2nd - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

April 6th - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

April 7th - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

April 8th - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

April 9th - Cleveland, OH - The Grog Shop