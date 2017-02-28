Fear Control Release 'Masks' Music Video

Kash Sarkaria had this to say about the new video, "This song is about one of the toughest times in my life with a long-term relationship ending and just coming to the realization that it was time to move on, whether we wanted to or not.

"For the video, I randomly found this location under a bridge in Austin and loved it so much that we did our band photo shoot here as well as the music video. I just love the juxtaposition of light and dark and the endless pillars in the background. We got it all done in an afternoon, despite 20+ takes. But we couldn't be happier with the final result." Watch the video here.