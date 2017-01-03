Report Claims Chris Brown's Accuser Vowed To Set Him Up 2016 In Review

Curran claimed Brown pulled out a weapon when he saw her getting to close to a diamond cross necklace he owns. "Chris came in, pulled out his gun and said, 'I'm getting so sick of you people,' pointed the gun at me, [and told me] to get the 'F' out of the house,'" she told US Weekly. After a 14 hour standoff with police, Brown was later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and was eventually released on $250,000 bail.

Now his lawyer is working to verify the text message Curran allegedly sent to her friend Safari. It reads, "Hey safari don't you know this freak Chris brown is kicking me out of his house because I called his friend jewelry fake can you come get me my Uber is messing up if not I'm going to set him up and call the cops and say that he tried to shoot me and that will teach him a lesson I'm going to set his a-- up. Lol come get me."

Safari texted her back, writing, "Really that's f- up you ain't going to do that your wrong if you do" (via TMZ). As TMZ points out, the text message Curran allegedly sent Safari contains information he couldn't have possibly have known. Read more here.