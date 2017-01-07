Stranger Things Star Does Own Version Of Carpool Karaoke 2016 In Review

Things can get a little hectic on Black Friday, especially for those in charge of distributing caffeine, which is why Millie's musical Starbucks drive-thru order probably came at the perfect time.

The 12-year-old's Adele-inspired performance couldn't have been more opposite of her nearly-mute character, Eleven. Watch as Millie says 'hello from the upside down," and belts out her venti latte and caramel frappuccino order to the tune of 'Hello." See the clip here.