Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

"I haven't really addressed the situation that happened on New Year's Eve, and in time I will," she said in the recording. 'But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year's Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world."

Then she blamed the production team for the debacle. "It's a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control. It's not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all," she further explained. Read more and listen to the full statement here.