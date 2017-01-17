Crowbar and Superjoint Lead IX Lives For The Sick Lineup

The special benefit event will be spread over three dates (Feb 3rd, 4th and 5th) in Williams' hometown of New Orleans at the local music venues Siberia and Poor Boys.

The lineup for the first night is lead by Crowbar and Goatwhore. The second night will be spearheaded by sets from Eyehategod and Superjoint with the final night featuring Suplecs and Pallbearers.



IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit:

Friday - February 3rd, 2017

Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Crowbar

Goatwhore

Flesh Parade

Somethings Burning

Gristnam



Saturday - February 4th, 2017

Poor Boys (Day Show - Doors 2:00pm; $10)

Thou

Weather Warlock

Mountain Of Wizard

Fat Stupid Ugly People

Dummy Dumpster



Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Eyehategod

Superjoint

Child Bite

Bower

Bruce Lamont

A Hanging



Sunday - February 5th, 2017

Poor Boys (Doors: 3:00pm; $10)

Suplecs

Pallbearers

Die Rottz

Cla**hole

Lethal Aggression

Recluse