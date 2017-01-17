Danny Worsnop Releases 'Don't Overdrink It' Video

The album is set to hit stores on February 17th and the new clip was filmed with director Blake Judd at Jack Brown's Joint, which is said to be Danny's favorite burger bar and watering hole. Watch it here.

Worsnop has announced some special release events in his native UK to celebrate the new album including two exclusive, intimate in-store performances shortly before the album's launch, as well as a special headlining performance in London.

Danny Worsnop Release Events

Feb. 12 - Leeds, UK - Crash Records

Feb. 14 - London, UK - The Lexington

Feb. 15 - Kingston-upon-Thames, UK - Banquet Records