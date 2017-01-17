Eisley Stream New Song Featuring Circa Survive Frontman

The song appears on the group's forthcoming album "I'm Only Dreaming" which is set to be released on February 17th and was produced by Will Yip (Circa Survive, Balance & Composure, Lauryn Hill). Listen to it here.

Eisley's Sherri DuPree-Bemis had this to say about the new track,

"This song started out as a bit of a dark love song to my daughters. I struggle with sleep anxiety and it's been a dark spot in my life for years. I wrote it to them, wanting them to know they could always sleep tight because I'd always be awake, watching over them, keeping the darkness away. ('Because I'm louder than a lion, my hands wipe out the ghosts. I'm brighter than a diamond my light will shine the most').

"I realized that even if I can't sleep well, I can at least watch over my daughters as they rest peacefully; Even though being awake through the night alone can be very lonely and dark. Anthony Green wrote his own lyrics for his part, He sings, 'Lovely, let me be still tonight. Shadows circling, your eyes won't shut'. It fits so perfectly."

The band will be hitting the road next month for a U.S. headline tour in support of the new album. The trek will feature support from Civilian and Backwards Dancer.

Eisley, Civilian And Backwards Dancer Tour Dates:

02/16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

02/17 Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Cambridge Room

02/18 Waco, TX - Common Grounds

02/20 Nashville, TN - Exit/In

02/21 Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

02/22 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - Back Room

02/23 Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

02/24 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

02/25 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

02/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun - Wolf Den

02/27 New York, NY - Webster Hall - Studio

02/28 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

03/02 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

03/03 Ithaca, NY - The Haunt

03/04 Buffalo, NY - Waiting Room - Studio

03/05 Pittsburgh, PA - The Club at Stage AE

03/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

03/08 Columbus, OH - The Basement

03/09 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

03/10 Detroit, MI - Shelter

03/11 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

03/12 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

03/13 Indianapolis, IN - The HiFi

03/20 Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

03/22 Portland, OR - Star Theater

03/23 Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

03/25 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

03/27 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

03/28 San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room

03/29 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - The Parish

03/30 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar