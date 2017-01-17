Gamble and Huff Tribute The Soul Survivors' Richie Ingui

The Soul Survivors 1967 crossover classic, "Expressway to Your Heart," launched The Sound of Philadelphia (TSOP) as the first of dozens of hits for Gamble & Huff as songwriters and producers.

Richie and his brother Charlie continued to perform and record together as the Soul Survivors, and were preparing to mark the song's 50th anniversary this year.

Gamble and Huff had the following tribute: "We send our very sincere condolences to Charlie and Richie's families. Not only did they bring our Philly Sound and Gamble & Huff to the national spotlight first with the hit song 'Expressway to Your Heart,' but they were truly like Brothers to us.

"Richie was a true soul singer who sang from the heart. We will truly miss him, and the unique and mellow voice he brought to of this amazing group, the Soul Survivors."